Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Uday Yadav Sells 32,189 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ETN stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.59. 57,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

