Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 446.2% in July

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, an increase of 446.2% from the July 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

EFT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.87. 139,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,714. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

