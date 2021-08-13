eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,540 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 72,254 shares during the period. eBay comprises 3.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of eBay worth $26,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in eBay by 114.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.66. 968,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $74.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

