eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Trading 6.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shot up 6.2% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $73.17. 552,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,559,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.89.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

