Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0035

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Eden has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $508,702.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00056178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.97 or 0.00892266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00114295 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001917 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

