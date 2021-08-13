Edgeless (EDG) Market Cap Reaches $520,131.99

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $520,131.99 and $19.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.13 or 0.00887327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00103533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043921 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

