Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Edgeware has a market cap of $56.18 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00885584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00104203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,369,828,679 coins and its circulating supply is 5,754,098,359 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

