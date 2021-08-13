Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $16.91. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 207 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,148,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,307,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $11,616,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.