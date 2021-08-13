EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in July

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54.
EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.
Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.