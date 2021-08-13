EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in July

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDPFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.96.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.