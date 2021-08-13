EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Update

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EGF Theramed Health stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,734. EGF Theramed Health has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About EGF Theramed Health

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

