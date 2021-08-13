Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EFGSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a $20.85 price objective on shares of Eiffage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eiffage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY remained flat at $$20.61 during trading hours on Friday. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

