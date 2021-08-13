Eight Capital Trims Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Target Price to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XBC. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of TSE:XBC traded down C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,962. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$488.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.