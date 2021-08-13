Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Michael J. Harrington Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,166,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,978. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Blackhill Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 699,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 394,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 44,968 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 186,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

