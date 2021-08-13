Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $3.38

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00007262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $65.51 million and $1.59 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006196 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000091 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

