Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Posts Earnings Results

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 552,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,800. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELMS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

