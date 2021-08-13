Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0633 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $28.04 million and approximately $887,971.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00155968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,740.44 or 0.99943134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00857469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

