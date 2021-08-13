Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $272.70 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,889,577,455 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

