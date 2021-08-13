Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,435 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,617 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,275 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.91. 33,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,222. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,343,991 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

