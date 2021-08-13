Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 457,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.