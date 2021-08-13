Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELEMF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,039. Elemental Royalties has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

