Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.46 EPS

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Elevation Oncology stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,197. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

