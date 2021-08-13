Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $263.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $273.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

