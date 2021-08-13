Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $30,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.34. 76,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,557. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $273.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

