Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Update

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the July 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,399,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EEGI stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 266,215,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,628,625. Eline Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Graystone Education, Inc, provides various education services. It also offers consulting services to public and private institutions, including charter schools, private k-12 schools, and higher education institutions at the undergraduate and graduate level.

