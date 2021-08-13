Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELMUF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of ELMUF stock remained flat at $$63.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.79.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

