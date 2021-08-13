Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Down 95.5% in July

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 9,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,951. Elixinol Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

About Elixinol Wellness

Elixinol Wellness Ltd. engages in the sale of nutraceutical and related hemp products. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp products and early stage medical cannabis business focusing on the importation, cultivation, manufacture and distribution of CBD and THC products. The firm operates through the following segments: The company was founded by Paul Benhaim on September 4, 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

