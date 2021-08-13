Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Down 95.5% in July

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the July 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELLXF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 9,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,951. Elixinol Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.
About Elixinol Wellness
