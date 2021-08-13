Elrond 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $84.53 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $136.03 or 0.00285894 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $84.53 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00037643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,120.19 or 0.02354296 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,234,605 coins and its circulating supply is 19,287,329 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

