Elysian (ELY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122,867.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $261,625.62 and approximately $122,867.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elysian has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

