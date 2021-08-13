Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $19,386.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,910,058 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

