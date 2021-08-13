Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. 6,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,835. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52.
About Emmaus Life Sciences
