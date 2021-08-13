Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. 6,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,835. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

