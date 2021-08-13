Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.91 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $26.91 million and $145,359.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

