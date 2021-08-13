ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 90.3% in July

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ENGGY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.63. 14,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.436 dividend. This is a boost from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

