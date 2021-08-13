Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

