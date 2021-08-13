Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.65. Enbridge shares last traded at C$49.07, with a volume of 14,755,469 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.12.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.26. The company has a market cap of C$99.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

