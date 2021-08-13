Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,661,000 after buying an additional 73,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 343,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 89,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $78.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

