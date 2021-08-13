Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1,148.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 129,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 269,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.