Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ELEZF remained flat at $$25.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

ELEZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on shares of Endesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endesa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

