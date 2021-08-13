ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Issues Earnings Results

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NDRA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 706,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,436. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 2,455.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

