Energo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $685.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Energo coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $244,169.27 and $685.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energo Coin Profile

Energo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

