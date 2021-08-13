Energy Focus’ (EFOI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 258.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

EFOI opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.43. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.32). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 132.87% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Focus by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

