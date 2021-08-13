Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 132.87% and a negative net margin of 45.16%.

Shares of EFOI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. 314,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,004. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFOI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

