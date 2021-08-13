EnerSys Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

ENS stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

