EnerSys Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
ENS stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
