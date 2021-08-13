Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €11.83 ($13.92). Engie shares last traded at €11.80 ($13.88), with a volume of 3,414,206 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENGI. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.53 ($18.27).

The business's 50 day moving average price is €11.72.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

