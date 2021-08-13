Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $181.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.36. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

