Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Position Raised by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 3.08% of Enstar Group worth $163,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESGR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.54. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.03. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

