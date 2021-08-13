Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,930.71 ($25.22).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,960.50 ($25.61) on Wednesday. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 200.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,829.34.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.