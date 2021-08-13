Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Sells $2,766,008.60 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00.

Shares of ENTG traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.22. 18,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,180. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Entegris by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

