EnterCoin Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $68,317.13 and $37,675.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $415.45 or 0.00894990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00114861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043499 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

