Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Boosted by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,936,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,606 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.13% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $70,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,431,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,701,000 after acquiring an additional 648,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

