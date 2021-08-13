Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.51 million and a PE ratio of -18.41. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

